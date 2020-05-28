Stray Kids to return with GO LIVE on June 17

KATHMANDU: Here is a piece of good news that Stays have been waiting for — Stray Kids have just announced their comeback.
Soompi reports that on May 28, Stray Kids revealed a GO LIVE trailer for their return. The video shares that their first album GO LIVE is coming out on June 17.
They made the exciting announcement on their official SNS.
According to Hellokpop, the boy group’s members looked stunning in the gripping teaser that was released to announce their comeback with their first full album set to drop on June 17. The teaser is an action-packed one opening on a very dramatic note, especially with its bold melody.
Link to the trailer: https://youtu.be/XFuMwNOMtCE
