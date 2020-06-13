Sun says JK Rowling article did not glorify domestic abuse

LONDON: The Sun newspaper said Friday it did not intend to “glorify’’ domestic violence by giving a platform to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s ex-husband just days after she revealed she had been a victim of domestic abuse.
Following a story headlined “I slapped JK and I’m not sorry,” the newspaper took the unusual step of responding to criticism by insisting its sympathies were on the side of abuse victims. It also said it had a long history of campaigning against domestic violence.
“We were disgusted by the comments of J.K. Rowling’s ex-husband and branded him ‘sick’ and ‘unrepentant’ in our coverage,’’ the newspaper said. “It was certainly not our intention to ‘enable’ or ‘glorify’ domestic abuse, our intention was to expose a perpetrator’s total lack of remorse.”
The newspaper reported that Rowling’s first husband, Jorge Arantes, said he didn’t care about her admission this week that she had been a survivor of domestic abuse.
“Yes. It is true I slapped her,’’ he is quoted as saying. “But I didn’t abuse her.”
Arantes could not immediately be reached for comment.
The article and the headline sparked outrage among campaigners who have long pushed the media to exercise care in reporting on domestic violence. Domestic abuse charity Refuge described the front-page story as being both irresponsible and disappointing.
“It would ordinarily be troubling for such an editorial decision to be made – but to run with this during lockdown, when demand to Refuge’s National Domestic Abuse Helpline have increased by 66% is shocking,’’ Refuge said in a statement. “What this has done is give national media coverage to a perpetrator of domestic abuse to attempt to justify his actions.’’
Press regulator Ipso said it had received more than 500 complaints.
Rowling revealed she had been the victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault on Wednesday amid a controversy over her views on transgender issues, which have angered many trans activists.
In a series of tweets this week, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in “erasing” the concept of biological sex.
Rowling said she refused to “bow down’’ to a movement seeking “to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it.”
The comments prompted Daniel Radcliffe and other cast members of the Potter films to publicly disagree with her. Rowling was unmoved, and issued a statement explaining her views in which she discussed her past.
“I’m mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces.”
She also said that she had been sexually assaulted but did not identify the attacker.
RAUTAHAT: An Indian national died and two others sustained injuries when Armed Police Force (APF) personnel, in self-defence, opened fire on a group of people who had reportedly come from across the border and attacked the on-duty security personnel in Sarlahi district today. Three on-duty secur Read More...
At least 7,557,675 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 421,298 people have died from COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Read More...
Kathmandu, June 12 Friday saw the continuation of protests that began on Tuesday demanding government's accountability and transparency in handling the coronavirus crisis. At today's protests, several other issues, among them calls for justice in Chaurjahari incident, found space. Prote Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 57-year-old man, who was staying in a quarantine facility in Malarani-4 Arghakhanchi, passed away following health issues on Wednesday. His swab was drawn while he visited a hospital for PCR testing, the report for which came out positive, albeit post demise. The Health Ministry conf Read More...
BAJURA: Bajura Ayurvedic Health Centre instructed yoga as well as distributed herbal supplements at a quarantine facility in the district. In the same manner, information regarding stress management during their stay at the facility too was disseminated among the individuals, according to the Read More...
Pedestrians are seen in a re-opened market area after government decided to ease the lockdown in low-risk areas while adopting standard precautions against COVID-19, in Kathmandu, on Friday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular media briefing, stated that 448 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected taking the nationwide case tally to 5,062. While 16 people have been discharged from health facilities post recovery from COVID-19, one person Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he was thrown off the set of Amitabh Bachchan's 1983 hit, Pukar, in Goa. Taking to his Instagram, the actor recalled via a post that he was around five or six years old back then — the first post in #RoadTo20 series. "Two chi Read More...