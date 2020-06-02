Sunny Leone supports wildlife learning centre in LA

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Sunny Leone seems to be helping animals return to the wild — it is evident in a Instagram post on June 2.

Leone, who is currently in Los Angeles with her family, can be seen feeding a giraffe in the video.

She has captioned the post as: “Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible.”

Her husband Daniel Weber also shared a video of feeding the giraffe. In the caption, he wrote, “Amazing experience at the Wildlife learning center helping animals return to the wild !!! Total respect for the immense knowledge they have !!!”

According to IANS, Leone along with Weber and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher, flew to the Unites States amid COVID-19 pandemic because she felt her children would be safer there against this “invisible killer” coronavirus.

Check out the links here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA6yn_1jqx0/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA5_NkcnRs_/

