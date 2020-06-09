Supermodel Kendall Jenner denies photoshopping protest picture

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American model and TV personality Kendal Jenner denied photoshopping an image of her joining the Black Lives Matter protest after a photograph her, wearing an all black ensemble paired with a black mask while holding a Black Lives Matter sign, went viral.

When the photo appeared on social media, netizens were quick to find a flaw in the photo — they noticed that the sign that she was holding did not show up in her shadow on the ground. And they also pointed out it was a photo taken from a 2019 Facebook post. As such social media users trolled Jenner for editing the picture in Twitter as per IANS.

But Jenner has dismissed all rumours by tweeting: “This is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this,” along with the picture in question.

While Jenner has not taken to streets for the protests in support of BLM movement, she lent her support for it through an Instagram post on June 1.

She had written: “To everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. This is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. We must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office. The one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. Rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice.”

Her twitter link: https://bit.ly/2AS9hGu

Her instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CA6jxqoDLYw/

