Sushant’s sister pens open letter to India’s PM requesting intervention, fears evidence tampering

KATHMANDU: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput has penned an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene in the ongoing investigation of late actor’s death case as she fears that the evidence is being tampered.

Posting the letter on her Facebook account, Singh Kirti wrote: “I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system and expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate.”

The letter reads: “Dear sir, Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail.”

The open letter comes a day after her Facebook post where she shared her late brother’s hand-written plans for himself on a whiteboard, which reveals that the actor was planning to start transcendental meditation from June 29.

Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Link to her open letter: https://bit.ly/39SIuHx

