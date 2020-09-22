Takashi Fujiki third Japanese actor from same show to die within two months

KATHMANDU: Japanese Japanese actor Takashi Fujiki, 80, was found dead at home by his son on September 21, the latest actor to die from the television series Bloody Monday 2 (2010).
According to Japanese media, Fujiki left a note saying he had “no confidence to continue acting” and the police are investigating the case as suspected suicide. He had been at home most of the time as his workload had been cut drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was planning to act in a musical in January next year.
He is the third actor from the TV serial Bloody Monday 2 (2010) to die of suspected suicide in the space of two months.
Haruma Miura, 30, the leading actor in the series, died in July, while actress Sei Ashina, 36, was found dead in her Tokyo apartment on September 14 .
Fujiki, who joined the entertainment industry in 1959, had appeared in TV serials such as Shinsengumi! (2004), Team Medical Dragon 4 (2014) and Kamen Rider Amazons (2016 to 2017).
