Taylor Swift releases new album Folklore

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: American pop singer Taylor Swift unveiled her eighth studio album Folklore on July 23 at midnight.

Taking to her Twitter, the 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new LP. Announcing the album’s release, she tweeted: “In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now.”

According to PTI, the album contains 16 tracks and features collaborations with the likes of Aaron Dressner, Bon Iver, William Bowery, and Jack Antonoff.

The 30-year-old singer also unveiled the official music video for one of the tracks, Cardigan. The emotionally raw song features themes of growing up, finding love, breaking up, and finding each other again, adds IANS.

The other tracks in the LP include titles Illicit Affairs, Madwoman, Mirrorball, Peace, August, and the bonus track The Lakes.

Link to Swift’s tweet: https://bit.ly/2WRHzlz

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook