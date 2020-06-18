That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson arrested on 3 rape charges

KATHMANDU: American actor Danny Masterson, known for That ’70s Show has been arrested on charges of raping three women in the early 2000s.
According to the Los Angeles prosecutors, the culmination of a three-year investigation resulted in a rare arrest of a famous Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.
The three counts of rape by force or fear against Masterson were filed on June 16 and Masterson, 44, was arrested on June 17, according to AP. He was released a few hours later after posting bond and is scheduled to be arraigned September 18.
Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau claimed his client as innocent while prosecutors allege that Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison, according to AP.
Prosecutors declined to file charges in two other cases that police had investigated, one because of insufficient evidence and the other because the statute of limitations had expired, AP further adds.
Masterson has been married to actor and model Bijou Phillips since 2011.
KATHMANDU: With e-commerce booming, Dolma Impact Fund has made an additional investment of one million dollars in Sastodeal.com. Founded in 2011, Sastodeal, a leading local e-commerce company in Nepal has raised $1 million from Dolma Impact Fund alongside other existing shareholders as part of an Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 149,772 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 233,543 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The member of K-pop boy band TST Yohan has died at the age of 28. The death of Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jung-hwan, was confirmed by his label KJ Music entertainment, according to The Korea Times. The label confirmed his death to local news outlets, saying, "Yohan has passed aw Read More...
BAJURA: The results of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing have not been made available even after 17 days have passed since the collection of swab samples in Bajura district. On May 30, a girl child had succumbed to the coronavirus infection while her mother too was diagnosed with the diseas Read More...
At least 8,212,743 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 443,448 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Wor Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A man who died by suicide in the premises of a quarantine facility in Arghakhanchi on Tuesday, was detected with the coronavirus infection, albeit post demise. The swab sample result of a 45-year-old man who had been quarantined at Hari Higher Secondary quarantine facility, in Srigang Read More...
KATHMANDU: Alma Millan from Barcelona, Spain who arrived in Kathmandu on Feb 22 says Europeans, and Spanish at that, love Nepal and the people here. "Nepal’s tourism will start reviving after the lockdown is lifted," says Alma. "European tourists are eager to visit Nepal anytime soon." Af Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The district has been severely affected by the coronavirus crisis as Rautahat's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 1000 mark on Wednesday. With the recent addition of 125 newly detected cases today, which is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the district, its COVID-19 Read More...