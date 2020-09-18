The Batman’s filming resumes

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: After a two-week shutdown due to a member of the production testing positive for coronavirus, filming has resumed in Britain on the movie The Batman.

Quoting Warner Bros, Reuters stated, “Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed.”

Robert Pattinson, the star of the superhero movie, was widely reported to be the person who tested positive in early September. The movie studio never confirmed or denied this.

Filming of The Batman had resumed north of London only three days prior to the positive test after being shuttered in mid-March, along with dozens of other movies and TV shows around the world due to the coronavirus.

It was not clear to what extent Pattinson, 34, best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series Twilight, had suffered any COVID-19 symptoms, as per Reuters.

The Batman’s release was pushed back earlier this year to October 2021 from June 2021.

