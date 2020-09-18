The Batman’s filming resumes

KATHMANDU: After a two-week shutdown due to a member of the production testing positive for coronavirus, filming has resumed in Britain on the movie The Batman.
Quoting Warner Bros, Reuters stated, “Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed.”
Robert Pattinson, the star of the superhero movie, was widely reported to be the person who tested positive in early September. The movie studio never confirmed or denied this.
Filming of The Batman had resumed north of London only three days prior to the positive test after being shuttered in mid-March, along with dozens of other movies and TV shows around the world due to the coronavirus.
It was not clear to what extent Pattinson, 34, best known for his breakout role in the vampire movie series Twilight, had suffered any COVID-19 symptoms, as per Reuters.
The Batman’s release was pushed back earlier this year to October 2021 from June 2021.
KATHMANDU: Fine gold price has risen by a comparatively small margin on Friday after a Rs 900 per tola decline on Thursday. With this, gold price stands at Rs 97,000 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the standard Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Thursday announced the launch of a photo competition depicting culture and festivals of Nepal. According to the press release issued by NTB, the main objective of the competition is to bring hopes into the lives of Nepali people and spread positivity. They a Read More...
BARA: Forest patrol team exchanged gunfire with wood smugglers in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-22 of Bara district past the midnight of Wednesday. The smugglers allegedly transporting logs of sal (Shorea robusta) from the National Forest area surrounding the under-construction Nijgadh Internatio Read More...
Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open with a hamstring injury, she said on Thursday. The 22-year-old had her left hamstring taped when she battled back against Victoria Azarenka in the US Open final in New York on Saturday to win her third Grand Slam title. "Unfor Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 17 The National Reconstruction Committee has formed a panel led by Chief Executive of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Anil Pokhrel to devise an action plan for rehabilitation and relocation of landslide victims. The panel includes representatives Read More...
TULSIPUR, SEPTEMBER 17 The government has instructed the authorities concerned to commence the school enrolment process from today, but students in Dang district seem to be reluctant to go to schools that had once turned into quarantine facilities for COVID-19 suspected persons. Although those Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 17 Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe said the present constitution is not discriminatory. She stressed that the constitution had guaranteed the rights of all – women, indigenous nationalities, Madhesi and the marginalised communit Read More...
DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 17 All the crusher industries in Tanahun have cared two hoots about meeting the basic criteria for operation. It is said around one-and-a-half dozen crusher industries in the district are operating illegally. The District Monitoring Committee said preparation was under way t Read More...