The only thing that can heal our soul is nature: Manisha

KATHMANDU: Nepali actor Manisha Koirala is a nature lover and it is evident once more in her latest social media post where she refers to nature as something to heal our soul during tough times.

While the Bollywood-based actor has not referred to anything in particular, her message shows her love for nature and harmony.

Koirala, who is a cancer survivor, posted on her Instagram a picture of a tree with two birds perched on its branches with a caption alongside: “During such tough times..the only thing that can heal our soul is nature.. once again I m reminded of how imp is to have harmony in life.”

Link to her post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCAXJ20pVLl/?igshid=fsz9zrfnslm7

