Nepal | May 27, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Entertainment > This Tiger is scared of heights!

This Tiger is scared of heights!

Published: May 27, 2020 7:58 pm On: Entertainment
Share Now:

MUMBAI: Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerisies all with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights!

The War actor took to social media to talk about his fear of heights. Sharing a slow motion video where he can be seen jumping high in the air, Tiger wrote: “I always close my eyes whenever I am up there… anybody else scared of heights?”

Fans loaded his post with comments like “Flying Tiger” and “Fearless Tiger”.

They also requested him to organise an #AskTiger session on Twitter.

Source: IANS

Here’s a link to the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CApFWTdnsm8/

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Ministry of Health reported highest single-day cases on Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 54,424 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 97,967 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...

Police recover buried-body of teenager, family held for questioning

NAWALPARASI: Police found the body of a 14-year-old girl buried in Susta Rural Municipality-3 of West Nawalarasi, today. Locals, on suspicion that the girl might have been killed and buried, have demanded an investigation into the case. Police have taken into custody family members of the dece Read More...

All-party meet held in Baluwatar

KATHMANDU: An all-party meeting under the convenorship of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was held today at the PM's official residence in Baluwatar. According to Prime Minister Oli's Press Advisor, Surya Thapa, the all-party meeting has concluded after nearly three hours of discussion, wherein vari Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.5 million, death toll tops 345,400

LONDON: More than 5.5 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 345,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Here Read More...

Two Municipalities in Rautahat sealed, curfew decreed in wake of soaring COVID-19 cases

RAUTAHAT: In the wake of the soaring cases of COVID-19 infection, two Municipalities in the district have been sealed off, while local authorities have decreed curfew in the restricted zones, on Tuesday. Isnath and Rajpur Municipalities that borders with neighboring India have been sealed off to Read More...

Three held for cow-slaughter in Kanchanpur district

DHANGADHI: Police have arrested three persons on the charge of slaughtering a cow, national animal of the country, from Punarbas in Kanchanpur district, on Tuesday. According to Police Inspector Wakil Bahadur Singh of Area Police Office, Tribhuvanbasti, three persons -- Maili Tamang, 45, Prem May Read More...

Milan confirm injury to Ibrahimovic's right leg

MILAN: Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has injured his right leg in training and will undergo a scan in 10 days, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday. The 38-year-old Swede pulled up during Monday's session, the club added. "AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has Read More...

India's Glenmark to study potential COVID-19 drug combination

BENGALURU: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs - favipiravir and umifenovir - as a potential COVID-19 treatment. The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in In Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times