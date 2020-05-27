This Tiger is scared of heights!

Share Now:











MUMBAI: Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerisies all with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights!

The War actor took to social media to talk about his fear of heights. Sharing a slow motion video where he can be seen jumping high in the air, Tiger wrote: “I always close my eyes whenever I am up there… anybody else scared of heights?”

Fans loaded his post with comments like “Flying Tiger” and “Fearless Tiger”.

They also requested him to organise an #AskTiger session on Twitter.

Source: IANS

Here’s a link to the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CApFWTdnsm8/

