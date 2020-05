Tiger flashes his dashboard abs in throwback video

ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on May 22 shared a throwback video showcasing his chiselled physique amid lockdown, hoping that he walks out of the quarantine soon.

The 30-year-old star put out the throwback video on Instagram, where the Baaghi actor is seen walking with a wide smile showing off his abs in a shirtless avatar inside a hotel.

Along with the post accompanying the video, Tiger wrote, “Walking outta quarantine like this… I hope.”

The throwback video got viewed by more than seven lakh followers and celebrity followers were quick to respond to the post.

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, “READY 365 DAYS, LEGEND!”

Sophie Choudry also chimed in the comment section, writing “Casual Fridays be like.”

Lately, the Student of the Year 2 star has been more active on social media amid the lockdown and has been sharing throwback videos and pictures from his film.

Earlier, the Heropanti star tried his hand at singing for a noble cause and shared a glimpse of his skills from his performance in ‘I For India’ concert. Tiger crooned the song Theher Ja from Varun Dhawan starrer October.

