TikTok to host online gig with leading SKorean hip-hop artistes on May 27 

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Video-sharing mobile platform TikTok will be hosting yet another online concert next week featuring some of the top South Korean hip-hop stars.

According to The Korea Herald, Epik High, Zico and other top South Korean hip-hop stars will perform as part of an online concert hosted by TikTok next week, the company said on May 21.

The concert named ‘TikTok Stage with Hiphopplaya’ will be held online next Wednesday May 27, at 8:00 pm Korean Standard Time via the @tiktok_stage account on the platform. Quoting TikTok, The Korea Herald says that hip-hop trio Epik High, rapper-singer Zico and 20 other artistes, including Jessie, Jay Park, Crush, Heize, Changmo and Sik-K, will take part in the show.

TikTok will be holding another online concert, ‘TikTok Stage Live From Seoul’ on May 25, starring many leading K-pop artistes, including Apink, Oh My Girl, Monsta X, KARD and Kang Daniel. — HNS

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook