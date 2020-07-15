Tina Turner comes out of retirement with What’s Love Got To Do With It remix

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: American born Swiss singer Tina Turner, who had retired from singing, has teamed up with Norwegian producer Kygo to release a remix of her 1984 hit,Â What’s Love Got To Do With It?

“Can’t believe I’m releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is one of my all time favorite songs, and it feels surreal to get the opportunity to work with such a legendary artist! Can’t wait for you all to hear it,” Kygo tweeted.

In 2008, Turner had announced that her Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour would be her final tour, and mostly retired except for the rare appearances and recordings.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook