Title track of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara released

KATHMANDU: The title track for the last movie of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput — Dil Bechara — has been released, on Friday.
What is impressive about the song, in addition to Rajput’s energetic on-screen presence, is the fact that it has been filmed in a single take.
The late actor, who has always bagged loads of appreciation for his dance skills, has projected the choreography really well.
In the video, Sushant’s character enters the stage, dances a little, gradually reaches the audience, dances with the girl he seems to like, takes selfie with his friends, and ends up on the stage again while trying to convey the tragedy of being ‘friend-zoned’. The lyrics to the song, sung by AR Rahman, is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Check out the title track of Dil Bechara:
Shooting for the movie — based on the 2012 English-language novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ by John Green — had been completed and was scheduled to be originally released on November 29, 2019, as shared by Rajput through Twitter.
However, the film’s release had been postponed multiple times due to post-production delays and then owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The movie co-stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi alongside Rajput and also features Saif Ali Khan. Oscar winning composer AR Rehman has composed the music for the film.
The Indian coming-of-age romantic drama which is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, better known for his contributions as casting director in movies including Kai Po Che and Haider among others, will be released on July 24, 2020 on Hotstar Plus Disney.
The good news for Rajput’s fans is that the streaming service has announced that the movie will be accessible free of charge to all audiences. “To celebrate the legacy of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara is available to all subscribers and non-subscribers.”
With the Indian actor’s heartbreaking demise, the audiences are bracing for the release of the movie. Rajput died by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, at the age of 34.
KATHMANDU: The e-transportation service launched to make Nepal's transport business smart has completed one year of service. E-Transportation has been providing transportation management and vehicle breakdown services. Santosh Mandal, who has been engaged in the IT business in the UK, started the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has decided to allow the operation of public vehicles within respective districts and inside Kathmandu Valley. Amid the wide-spread protest from the public transport operators against government for not letting them operate vehicles, the cabinet meeting held today has de Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five new cases of coronavirus infection surfaced in Kathmandu on Thursday, a sigh of relief as the valley's count has constantly been hitting two-digit figures for the last few days. However, the slow but steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the three districts -- Kathman Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Multi-System Operators (MSO) have decided to stop the broadcast of Indian news channels in Nepal. The decision will come into effect, immediately, on Thursday. According to the operators' latest decision, viewers will not have access to any Indian news channels, except for the In Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies dominated the second morning of the first test against England on Thursday as Shannon Gabriel and Jason Holder took full advantage of bowler-friendly conditions to leave the hosts reeling on 106-5. England began the day on 35 for one after only 17 overs were completed Read More...
NAIROBI: African countries must carry out more coronavirus testing and make people use masks, a regional disease control body said on Thursday as cases topped half a million in the continent. New cases in Africa were up 24% over the past week, with data from governments and the World Health Organ Read More...
KATHMANDU: On Thursday, Nepal's Multi-System Operators decided to put a ban on Indian news channels on account of their 'unfounded' reports on Nepal over the last few days. As major news outlets began carrying the reports on the broadcasting-ban, #BackOffIndianMedia began trending on Twitter, yet Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies skipper Jason Holder took six wickets and Shannon Gabriel four as England were dismissed for 204 on day two of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. All rounder Holder ended with his best test bowling figures of six for 42, including the key wickets of Ben Sto Read More...