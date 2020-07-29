Truth Wins: Late Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande posts cryptic tweet

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Indian actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for almost six years, has shared a cryptic post on her social media, a day after an FIR was filed by the late actor’s family against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Taking to her Twitter on July 29, Lokhande posted an image that reads: “Truth Wins”.

Lokhande dated Rajput after meeting on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Pavitra Rishta. One month after Rajput’s death, she penned a post on social media in his memory. Taking to her Instagram account, she had posted a picture of a diya and captioned it: “Child of God.”

Link to her Ankita Lokhande’s tweet: https://bit.ly/3g8DnFC

