Truth Wins: Late Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande posts cryptic tweet

KATHMANDU: Indian actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for almost six years, has shared a cryptic post on her social media, a day after an FIR was filed by the late actor’s family against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty.
Taking to her Twitter on July 29, Lokhande posted an image that reads: “Truth Wins”.
Lokhande dated Rajput after meeting on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Pavitra Rishta. One month after Rajput’s death, she penned a post on social media in his memory. Taking to her Instagram account, she had posted a picture of a diya and captioned it: “Child of God.”
Link to her Ankita Lokhande's tweet: https://bit.ly/3g8DnFC
