TWICE set for June comeback

KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean girl group TWICE is set for a June comeback, becoming the first in a series of major K-pop comeback this year.
The nine-member band is set to release their ninth EP, More & More, on June 1, according to cheatsheet.com. It will be the band’s first collection of songs since the 2019 EP Feel Special.
The title song of the EP is produced by Park Jin-young, Founder of JYP and Chief Producer. Along with Park, international songwriters and producers, including MNEK of Britain, Zara Larsson of Sweden, and American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels, are also a part of the production, informs The Korea Herald.
And a few members of the nonet also made creative contributions to the EP — Nayeon has penned the lyrics of Make Me Go, while Jeongyeon and Chaeyeong are involved in the lyrics and rap segment for Sweet Summer Day.
Jihyo, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, and Tzuyu are other seven members of the band. Mina, one of the group’s three Japanese members, had been absent since late 2019 due to health issues. However the comeback will bring together all the band members.
A few major K-pop comebacks are scheduled for this summer — BLACKPINK of YG Entertainment are also set to release a new single in June. SM Entertainment also plans to launch a duo sub-unit of its female act, Red Velvet, next month, according to Yonhap.
