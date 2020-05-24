TWICE unveils MV teaser of their comeback song

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE has unveiled the music video teaser for their song MORE & MORE, according to The Korea Times.
Their agency JYP Entertainment shared the clip on its social media on May 24 whetting fans’ appetite for the group’s comeback which is set for June 1, that will kick off comebacks of many groups that fans worldwide are waiting for.
According to The Korea Times, the one-minute video shows the nine-member multinational group dressed in fairytale-themed outfits in a colourful forest.
The title song of the group’s ninth mini-album ― of the same name ― is written and produced by Park Jin-young, JYP’s founder and chief producer. Along with Park, pop artistes Zara Larsson, Julia Michaels, and MNEK took part in writing the song.
This album is the group’s first in nine months since its EP Feel Special in Sepetmber 2019.
The EP will hit streaming sites at 6:00 pm (KST) on June 1.
Teaser link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lc1NfIvu–o
