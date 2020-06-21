Twinkle Khanna remember Bollywood superstar dad Rajesh Khanna on Father’s Day

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: On the occasion of International Father’s Day on June 2, Twinkle Khanna has penned a note remembering her father, the late superstar Rajesh Khanna while sharing moments she spent with him on her new digital venture Tweak India.

“Father’s Day, for me, will always be in December. If my father hoped for a boy as his firstborn, I was never told. All I know is what he said to my mother: That I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday … He was the one who gave me my first sip of alcohol, Scotch on the rocks in a glass too heavy for my hand. I was permitted to peer into the living room with its shaggy white carpet and its bejewelled people. The light from the chandelier was diffused by the smoke that enveloped the room like a diaphanous veil, then the epitome of liberated sophistication…When I started dating, we exchanged advice. He told me that he was looking for a partner who would lie down in his lap as they would read the same book together.I laughed, “Dad, this is never going to happen. Your expectations are ridiculous. What if they read slower than you or want to take a break? Just find a decent woman who can tolerate your nonsense and that should be enough,” Twinkle wrote.

She also recalled how Rajesh Khanna had once asked her to have four boyfriends at a time.

“‘Don’t have one boyfriend,’ he once said to me, ‘always have four at a time. That way your heart will never be broken’. A suggestion that held me in good stead, though I never told him that the only man who had the power to break my heart was my father,” she said.

She also explained the importance of a father’s role in his daughter’s life. “A daughter needs her father’s presence in her life for many reasons. What she needs most is to know that she has someone to lean on, to depend upon, besides herself,” she wrote and added, “My father may not have been standing by my side, holding my hand through every stage of life, but somewhere deep inside, I knew that I could count on him. When he looked at me, regardless of how angry he was, there was a singular reflection, one that never faltered — his complete belief in me.”

Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012.

Read her entire note here: https://bit.ly/2NkFGby

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook