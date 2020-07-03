Two Harry Potter fan sites distance themselves from JK Rowling over her views on transgender

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Rejecting British author JK Rowling’s beliefs on transgender issues, two Harry Potter fans sites with more than one million Facebook followers have distanced themselves from the author.

The fans sites — The Leaky Cauldron and Mugglenet — will no longer provide links to the Harry Potter author’s personal website, use photos of her, or write about achievements that do not relate to the Wizarding World she created, as per the joint statement by the fan sites, informs Reuters.

Reuters further quotes them as stating that Rowling’s views on “marginalised people (are) out of step with the message of acceptance and empowerment we find in her books and celebrated by the Harry Potter community”.

The statement by the fan sites comes after a lengthy personal essay by Rowling last month in which she detailed her research and beliefs on transgender issues, including examples of where she thought demands by transgender activists were dangerous to women.

The fan sites however have said they found it difficult to speak out against Rowling because they had admired her work for so long, but said “it would be wrong not to use our platforms to counteract the harm she has caused…. While we don’t condone the mistreatment JKR (Rowling) has received for airing her opinions about transgender people, we must reject her beliefs,” Reuters quoted their statement.

