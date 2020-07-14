Two of K-pop group iKON’s members escape with minor injuries in DUI mishap

KATHMANDU: Two members of K-pop boy group iKON were involved in a drunk driving accident.
The Korea Herald reports the accident occurred before dawn on July 13 when a car with the drunk driver and two iKON members — Kim Jin-hwan and Koo Jun-hoe — drove into a highway wall in South Gyeongsang Province.
The three escaped with minor injuries.
iKON’s label YG Entertainment released an official statement on July 14 apologising for the involvement of the two members in the accidents while alos assuring all that the injuries were not severe.
“The injury level of members in the car along with driver A wasn’t severe according to the doctors, and after emergency treatment, they are currently resting in their lodging,” YG said in the apology statement. “The company feels heavy concern and responsibility that such an accident occurred despite having strict company regulations.”
The driver, who is the manager of iKON, had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 per cent according to police reports, which leads to termination of the driver’s licence. The manager reportedly drove around 10 km before the accident.
The YG announcement however did not state whether the two bandmates were aware that the driver had been drinking.
The Korea Herald states that in the first police investigation, the two iKON bandmates gave testimony saying they were not drunk themselves. Police have stated that whether they can be charged for failure to prevent drunk driving will require further investigation.
Under South Korea’s criminal law, punishment could include up to three years in prison or less than 10 million won ($8,300) in fines if the person actively suggested drunk driving.
