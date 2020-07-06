Udit Narayan completes 40 years in Bollywood, launches YouTube channel

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: To mark the completion of his 40 years in Bollywood, veteran singer Udit Narayan has launched his own YouTube channel.

Udit Narayan, who started his career with the movie Unees-Bees in 1980, ws quoted as saying by IANS: “This industry has been kind to me. It has given me everything. And with people’s blessings and love, today successfully I am marking 40 years in the industry.”

And it was his son’s word that motivated Udit Narayan to embrace YouTube. According to IANS his son Aditya Narayan told the singer that he was “the most viewed male singing artistes on YouTube and there he encouraged me to come and embrace it”.

About his father stepping into the digital space with his own channel, Aditya was quoted as saying: “The internet has made this world such a small place and I believe that it is the perfect time to begin this new journey and have absolutely no doubt that his millions of fans all over the world are going to love the music and music videos on his channel.”

Check out his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrYczeBh8tcxLLAgn8m2wWQ

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook