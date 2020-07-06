Nepal | July 06, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Entertainment > Udit Narayan completes 40 years in Bollywood, launches YouTube channel

Udit Narayan completes 40 years in Bollywood, launches YouTube channel

Published: July 06, 2020 6:52 pm On: Entertainment
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: To mark the completion of his 40 years in Bollywood, veteran singer Udit Narayan has launched his own YouTube channel.

Udit Narayan, who started his career with the movie Unees-Bees in 1980, ws quoted as saying by IANS: “This industry has been kind to me. It has given me everything. And with people’s blessings and love, today successfully I am marking 40 years in the industry.”

And it was his son’s word that motivated Udit Narayan to embrace YouTube. According to IANS his son Aditya Narayan told the singer that he was “the most viewed male singing artistes on YouTube and there he encouraged me to come and embrace it”.

About his father stepping into the digital space with his own channel, Aditya was quoted as saying: “The internet has made this world such a small place and I believe that it is the perfect time to begin this new journey and have absolutely no doubt that his millions of fans all over the world are going to love the music and music videos on his channel.”

Check out his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrYczeBh8tcxLLAgn8m2wWQ

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Landslide obstructs Martardi-Saphebagar road section in Bajura

BAJURA: Landslips and floods triggered by incessant rainfall has obstructed vehicular movement along the Martardi-Saphebagar road section in the district for last couple of days. Despite making constant efforts to clear debris to resume vehicular movement, falling rocks have created problem i Read More...

AOA's Jimin quits K-pop group over allegations of bullying ex-bandmate Mina for 10 years

KATHMANDU: After allegations of bullying by former bandmate Kwon Mina, K-pop girl group AOA's leader Shin Jimin has decided to leave the group and halt all her activities after admitting to bullying Kwon. The Korea Times reports that the singer's agency FNC Entertainment released a statement Read More...

Heavily pregnant woman heli-rescued from Jomson to Pokhara

POKHARA: A heavily pregnant woman has been rescued and airlifted by a helicopter from Jomson in Mustang district to Pokhara for treatment on Sunday. The woman was taken to Jomsom Hospital for delivery. However, the hospital referred her to Pokhara-based Gandaki Medical Teaching Hospital for furth Read More...

UK judge allows Amber Heard to attend ex-husband Johnny Depp's trial against The Sun

KATHMANDU: A UK judge has allowed American actor Amber Heard to attend ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel trial against the British tabloid newspaper The Sun, claiming that excluding Heard from the London courtroom before she testifies in the case "would inhibit the defendants in the conduct of their d Read More...

PM Oli, Dahal to continue dialogue Monday; Oli sends 'emissary' to meet opp leader Deuba

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs KP Sharma Oli Pushpa Kamal Dahal have agreed to take their discussion further, in an effort resolve ongoing intra-party dispute. The two leaders had met for discussion on Sunday for what was expected to be 'decisive' talks. However, no concr Read More...

AOMG founder-Kpop artiste Jay Park hints at early retirement, again

KATHMANDU: Jay Park, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and head of hip-hop label AOMG has hinted at his retirement, again. Sharing a snippet of his song Encore from his new EP Nothing Matters on Instagram on July 3, he captioned it: "I think I've done my best and feel like I can leave without Read More...

Ramos penalty again proves the difference as Real win in Bilbao

BILBAO: Sergio Ramos was once again Real Madrid's hero from the penalty spot as his side beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 away from home on Sunday for a seventh consecutive victory which saw them wrap their tentacles ever tighter around the La Liga title. The hard-fought win took Zinedine Zidane's side Read More...

Nepal Tourism Board reveals top five photos from 'Nepal From Your Window' contest

KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times