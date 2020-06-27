US rapper Huey killed in shooting

KATHMANDU: American rapper Huey was killed in a shooting that happened before 11:00 pm in Kinloch, Missouri on June 25.
St Louis County police identified the man, who was killed in the city about 15 miles north of St Louis, as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr, known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, Pop, Lock & Drop It, according to The Associated Press. It eventually reached the No 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people where there when the shooting happened, adds the Associated Press.
Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects.
