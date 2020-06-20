US Rapper Tray Savage shot dead

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: American rapper Tray Savage was shot to death in Chicago on June 19. He was 26.

A spokesperson for the Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed that Savage, whose real name is Kentray Young, died on June 19 after succumbing to his injuries, according to ANI.

The emcee and member of rapper Chief Keef’s Glo Gang cohort of recording artistes was shot in the neck and shoulder after dropping his girlfriend off in a South Side neighbourhood in Chatham. ANI said that Savage continued driving his vehicle after being shot, striking three cars before his car came to a halt. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a “white SUV, possibly a Mazda speeding away from the site of the crash.

