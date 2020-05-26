V breaks Psy’s 8-year-record to become first Korean solo artiste with most #1’s on iTunes Top Song chart

KATHMANDU: BTS’s V (Kim Taehyung) has become the Korean solo artiste (as well as Asian) with most #1s on the ‘iTunes Top Song chart’ (in 88 countries) breaking Psy’s eight-year old record, according to Allkpop.
In 2012, Psy’s Gangnam Style swept the worldwide ‘iTunes Top Song Chart’ and ranked #1 in 86 countries. The record remained stable and unbreakable for eight long years.
V snatched this spot with his self-composed OST Sweet Night breaking Psy’s record in a span of just two months, announcing his new status as the ‘Best K-pop Player’ right now. In addition, it is more meaningful because V made this record with an OST without a music video starring him, without global promotion or any kind of promotion from his agency.
Right after the release of Sweet Night, V had joined Psy as the only Korean soloist to be ranked #1 in US and UK ‘iTunes Top Song Chart’ simultaneously, and also other major music markets including France, Canada, Italy, and Australia.
According to the portal, fans are celebrating V’s new record with ‘#HistroyMakerV’ hashtag, which has been trending at top spot in in Korea and #2 in real-time Twitter trend worldwide.
V keeps his promise to fans
Meanwhile, in August 2019, V had made an unexpected request on Weverse — he had asked for The Simpsons fan art from ARMY, promising that he would frame it.
“Can you draw me as a Simpson? I want to frame it. I want to see a V Simpson and a Tannie Simpson too. ARMYs who are good at drawing, if you have time, just once.”
Well, fans had answered V’s call by flooding Weverse, Twitter, and other social media platforms with V x The Simpsons fan art.
And Koreaboo reports that now nearly a year later, V has fulfilled his promise to frame ARMY’s fan art. On May 25, V posted a photo of himself posing below this larger than life portrait.
The painting is based on V’s look in this Map of the Soul: Persona concept photo.
