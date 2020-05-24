Vatican Museums, Holy See’s cash cow, to reopen from June 1

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican Museums will reopen on June 1, the Vatican said on Saturday, ending a closure caused by the coronavirus lockdown that has drained the Holy See’s coffers.
A statement said the Museums, which house some of the world’s greatest Renaissance masterpieces as well as ancient Roman and Egyptian artefacts, can be visited from the beginning of June, though only by making on-line reservations in order to control the number of people.
Visitors will have their temperatures checked and will have to wear masks and use hand sanitizer. Staff will wear masks and gloves and health workers will be on hand.
Similar conditions will apply to visitors to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo south of Rome.
Italian museums began reopening on May 18 as part of a staged easing of lockdown measures in the country where nearly 33,000 people have died from the virus.
The pandemic has drastically slowed the flow of funds to the Vatican’s coffers. The Museums received some 7 million visitors last year and are the Holy See’s most reliable source of income, previously generating an estimated $100 million yearly.
Even after the reopening, officials fear that enhanced security measures, social distancing requirements, new health regulations and an expected dearth of international tourists will erode ticket and souvenir sales.
More than 5.2 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 336,860 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COV Read More...
CAIRO: Egyptian security forces killed 21 suspected militants in North Sinai, part of a group that the interior ministry said was planning attacks over the Eid holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, state television reported on Saturday. Two officers were wounded in an exchange of fire during the Read More...
KARACHI: The death toll from Friday’s passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan’s southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighbourhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday. Pakistan Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia said on Saturday that 9,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its nationwide tally to 335,882. The country's coronavirus crisis response centre reported 139 new fatalities after a record of 150 deaths the day before, bringing the dea Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, this afternoon, taking the nationwide tally to 584. The infections were confirmed through tests carried out at Seti Hospital in Dhangadhi, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, and Rapti Academy of H Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 584 with 36 new cases detected this afternoon, in addition to 32 cases identified today mo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 45,957 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 86,235 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
TOKYO: Acclaimed Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, hosting a special radio show from home, painted a brighter side of the world with his favourite music, and said the fight against the coronavirus is a challenge in figuring out ways to help and care for each other. The 71-year-old, known fo Read More...