Veteran comedian Madan Krishna Shrestha posts video of singing Maya Launa Sajilo with singer-parliamentarian Komal Oli

KATHMANDU: Veteran comedian Madan Krishna Shrestha, who had surprised everyone by dancing to the number Badam Khako Suntala in May, has now come forth with a love song — and you can see/listen to him sing it with folk artiste and parliamentarian Komal Oli.

The Arabau Manchhe Haruma singer and Oli shared the latest song Maya Launa Sajilo on June 23. The song has been composed by Shambhujit Baskota, penned by Uttam Sanjel and arranged by Manohar Sunam.

“The song (Maya Launa Sajilo) that was recorded before the respected parliamentarian and singer Komal Oli became a parliamentarian was lying in the closet. We got to upload the song on YouTube and Facebook during this lockdown, after shooting a few clips in our own homes and Yaman (Shrestha’s son) edited it at home,” Shrestha shared on his Facebook.

“Watch it with love and please share it,” he adds.

The video features a couple dancing to the song as well as Shrestha and Oli recording it in the studio. The video has garnered 244,702 views in two days for which the septuagenarian actor and comedian of MaJa Jodi has thanked his fans.

“I feel grateful for liking my songs and for your wishes — lakhs of viewers and audience have liked my song in two days which has motivated me,” Shreshtha posted on June 25.

You can listen to the song here: https://youtu.be/1ktpltl6G1g

