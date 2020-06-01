Wajid of composer duo Sajid-Wajid succumbs to COVID-19 at age 42

PTI / IANS

Share Now:











MUMBAI: Indian singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khan’s films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, died in the wee hours on June 1 in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old musician had underlying kidney issues.

“He died of a cardiac arrest,” Wajid’s brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the musician had tested positive for COVID-19.

Music composer Salim Merchant, who first confirmed the news of Wajid’s death, said the composer was hospitalised recently at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated.

“He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical,” Merchant told PTI.

A source close to the family also confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis. “He had coronavirus. When you already have heart and kidney issues, your immunity is low. His situation worsened in the last few days,” the source added.

The music director was laid to rest at a Versova cemetery in the presence of close friends and family members at around 1:00 pm the same day.

Sajid-Wajid recently composed songs for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan — Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai.

Sajid-Wajid made their debut in the 1998 Salman superhit, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, scoring one song in that film, Teri Jawani Badi Mast Mast Hai. The duo shot to fame with the Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg in 2010, and there has been no looking back.

Among their numerous hits were Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Hud Hud Dabangg (Dabangg), Do You Wanna Partner and Soni De Nakhre (Partner), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Laal Dupatta (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi), Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger), Chinta Ta Chita (Rowdy Rathore), Fevicol Se (Dabangg 2) and Raat Bhar (Heropanti).

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook