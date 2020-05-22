When J-Hope was told he looks like BTS!

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: It’s not easy to believe your eyes when you happen to see BTS in public. And you might wonder if it’s too good to be true.

And that’s exactly what happened when J-Hope went out on the sunny streets of New York with staff to enjoy the city’s sights and sounds.

While walking, a man came to him and asked: “Are you guys from BTS? You look like BTS.”

A staff member translated the message for J-Hope laughing, and the artiste could not help but laugh too. And he is seen answering: “I am BTS.”

After all he doesn’t look like BTS, because J-Hope is BTS. This was revealed in the fifth episode of the group’s documentary series titled Break the Silence.

