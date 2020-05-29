Winfrey, Pitt part of Grammys special for essential workers

NEW YORK: The Grammys is putting together an event featuring Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick, Jr. to honor essential workers across America.
The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards annually, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes,” will air June 21 on CBS.
“United We Sing” will follow Connick Jr. — who is hosting — and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees will also deliver special messages to workers.
The event will also feature performances by Hancock, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Andra Day, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Rockin Dopsie, Jon Batiste and Connick Jr.
Kathmandu, May 27 Padam Bahadur Thapa, 48 , who was spotted at Kaushaltar area of Bhaktapur at around 3:00pm, was riding a cycle cart to reach a house where he was assigned some work. He was promised Rs 200 for the work. Thapa is facing a hard time these days as his income has been limited Read More...
Kathmandu Sanu Kanchha Gandharba has been playing sarangi since he was 12 years old. He followed his traditional profession, playing sarangi from village to village in Gorkha, Lamjung, Tanahun and Kaski. More than 30 years ago, he was drawn to Thamel and its tourists, and the prospect it offered Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 27 Stakeholders of tourism industry — one of the hardest hit sectors due to the coronavirus pandemic — that are expecting to have their demands addressed through the budget may be in for a huge disappointment. The line ministry has said that the fiscal budget 2020-21 that is to Read More...
Apple Inc has secured a deal for Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese’s next film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” US media reported on Wednesday, citing sources. “Killers of the Flower Moon” will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It is the second major film that Apple has acquired Read More...
WASHINGTON: The dreaded dinosaur Allosaurus was the scourge of the Jurassic Period landscape some 150 million years ago, an apex predator just as Tyrannosaurus rex was 80 million years later during the Cretaceous Period. And, like T rex, Allosaurus may have engaged in cannibalism to keep i Read More...
NEW YORK: The United States and China clashed over Hong Kong at the United Nations on Wednesday after Beijing opposed a request by Washington for the Security Council to meet over China’s plan to impose new national security legislation on the territory. The US mission to the United Nations sai Read More...
WASHINGTON: Facebook Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s threats against social media companies, said on Wednesday censoring a platform would not be the “right reflex” for a government worried about censorship. “I’ll have to underst Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia will host India at their Gabba stronghold in the four-test series with Perth missing out on a match in the lucrative tour. Western Australia had hoped to host Virat Kohli's India at the state's Perth Stadium but were defeated by Queensland Cricket's bid for a match at Read More...