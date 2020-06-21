Woman accuses actor Ansel Elgort of sexually assaulting her as a minor, actor denies claims

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort has denied the claims made by a woman of sexual assault when she was a minor.

In a statement on her now deleted Twitter account on June 19, the woman, who identified herself as Gabby, detailed the alleged assault that happened in 2014, according to Deadline.

In the tweet with the caption ‘My story with Ansel Elgort’, she writes, “I was sexually assaulted a couple of days after I just turned 17. And he was in his 20s… It was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in’,” she wrote.

Elgort denied the claims in an Instagram post on June 20, and claimed that he and Gabby had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. The actor added that he has “never and would never assault anyone”.

Gabby also said she direct-messaged Elgort two days before her 17th birthday, expecting him not to respond, but he did. According to her, the actor sent her his personal SnapChat account and a request for nude photos. She also posted a photo of what appeared to be her sitting next to Elgort, along with a screenshot of she said was their direct message exchange, according to Deadline.

“Years later I have PTSD, I have panic attacks I go to therapy,” she wrote, sharing a photo of what appears to be her and Elgort, and a screenshot of their direct messaging conversation.

Gabby said she came forward now because she is “ready to talk about it and finally heal”. Elgort, in his response, apologised for not handling the breakup well.

Here’s Elgort’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBrc56ABpWn/

