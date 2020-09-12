Wonder Woman 1984 release pushed to Christmas Day

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Amid the coronavirus pandemic leading to the uncertainty of reopening of theatres, Warner Bros has once again pushed back Wonder Woman 1984 to Christmas.

The follow-up to 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman was set to be released on October 2. It will now hit the theatres on December 25 this year, reported Variety.

The film, which features Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, was originally scheduled to release on June 14 but was pushed to August and later to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Patty (Jenkins) is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” ANI quoted Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros Motion Picture Group chairman, as saying.

“We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays,” he added.

Jenkins, the films director, said she is eager for the film’s fan to watch the movie.

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you,” she added.

