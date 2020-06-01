Wonder Woman Gal Gadot teases ‘sexual tension always there’ with Cheetah

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gal Gadot has teased of a potential romance between her superhero avatar Wonder Woman and actress Kristen Wiig’s supervillain Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.
Asked whether Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) and Barbara Ann Minerva (Cheetah) were on a date during a scene that appeared in the trailer, Wiig questioned: “Oh, for a lesbian thing?”
Gadot teased: “The sexual tension is always there, I can tell you that!”
In an interview with SFX Magazine, Gadot and Wiig talked about their upcoming movie, and their thoughts on fan theories about the relationship between their characters, reports dailymail.co.uk.
The Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s most iconic enemies in the DC comics, but the pair have not embarked on a romance in the original work.
A new battle, a new armour, new villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-last love —Gadot has teased the beginning of a “new era of wonder” with the much-awaited Wonder Woman 1984.
Gadot is reprising her role as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the sequel to the 2017 DC film.
In the trailer, Wonder Woman is seen wearing a shinier version of her armour and flaunts her fighting skills with her golden Lasso of Truth.
MOSCOW: Russian scientists plan to start clinical trials within two weeks on a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus, the health minister was quoted as saying on Saturday as authorities approved the country's first anti-COVID-19 drug. Russia has the world's third-highest toll of coronavirus i Read More...
Kathmandu, May 31 The National Human Rights Commission has sent its own team to Jajarkot and Rukum West to probe the Soti incident where five people died and one went missing over an inter-caste marriage dispute. The NHRC, issuing a press statement today, said the team would be led by Deputy D Read More...
Pokhara, May 31 Various cities of China have helped Pokhara metropolis with health materials worth 79,000 US Dollars. Mayor Man Bahadur GC said the metropolis had established relationship of brotherhood with different cities of China. He said nine types of health materials had reached Pokh Read More...
PADERBORN: England forward Jadon Sancho capped a blistering individual performance with a second-half hat-trick which helped Borussia Dortmund to a 6-1 win at Paderborn on Sunday and kept alive their slim Bundesliga title hopes. The result left Dortmund second on 60 points from 29 games wit Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 31 Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe tabled the Constitution Amendment Bill (second amendment) in the House of Representatives today seeking to update Nepal’s emblem by including the revised map of Nepal after amending Schedule 3 of the co Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 31 A day after the government decided to extend the nationwide lockdown for the seventh time till June 14, the private sector has urged the government to review its decision and modality of the lockdown. Issuing a press statement today, the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Com Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona will recommence their bid to defend the Spanish title on Saturday June 13 away to Real Mallorca after a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Real Madrid will host Eibar on June 14, organisers La Liga announced on Sunday. The season kick backs into action Read More...
Kathmandu, May 31 Thamel police have taken Chinese national Chen Xi, 21, into custody after some locals caught a few Chinese men for allegedly misbehaving with some local girls in Chhetrapati area near Thamel, Kathmandu, yesterday. Chhetrapati area was tense yesterday, after two Chinese men al Read More...