Wonder Woman Gal Gadot teases ‘sexual tension always there’ with Cheetah

IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gal Gadot has teased of a potential romance between her superhero avatar Wonder Woman and actress Kristen Wiig’s supervillain Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

Asked whether Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) and Barbara Ann Minerva (Cheetah) were on a date during a scene that appeared in the trailer, Wiig questioned: “Oh, for a lesbian thing?”

Gadot teased: “The sexual tension is always there, I can tell you that!”

In an interview with SFX Magazine, Gadot and Wiig talked about their upcoming movie, and their thoughts on fan theories about the relationship between their characters, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s most iconic enemies in the DC comics, but the pair have not embarked on a romance in the original work.

A new battle, a new armour, new villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-last love —Gadot has teased the beginning of a “new era of wonder” with the much-awaited Wonder Woman 1984.

Gadot is reprising her role as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the sequel to the 2017 DC film.

In the trailer, Wonder Woman is seen wearing a shinier version of her armour and flaunts her fighting skills with her golden Lasso of Truth.

