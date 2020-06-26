Woody Allen’s Rifkin’s Festival set to open San Sebastian Film Festival

KATHMANDU: The world premiere of Woody Allen’s latest movie Rifkin’s Festival will open the 68th edition of Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival.
According to ANI, in a statement posted on the festival’s official website, the organisers said the movie will be screened out of the competition on September 18.
Rifkin’s Festival features Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz in the story of married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city and the fantasy of movies. She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there.
This year’s San Sebastian Film Festival remains set for September 18-26.
The project is the fourth collaboration between Allen and Spanish major MediaPro. It will be distributed in Spain by TriPictures, and The Mediapro Studio Distribution is handling international rights.
Allen and the festival have a history, with the director having raised the curtain at the 2004 edition with Melinda and Melinda. That year the fest also awarded him the prestigious Donostia Award and dedicated a retrospective to his work.
Rifkin’s Festival was backed by Spanish media giant Mediapro as Allen has become increasingly shunned in the US after Farrow’s allegations against him, which he denies, writes The Guardian.
KATHMANDU: At a time when the the country's economy is being marred by the extended lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus crisis, the Hotel Professional Federation Nepal (HPFN) has made an appeal to the government to bring in special economic package to prevent tourism and hospitality industry Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) today refuted media reports on Nepal-China border issues and Chinese encroachment of Nepali territory. The Ministry through its official statement clarified that the news was baseless as there are no supporting evidences in its favour. "The new Read More...
KATHMANDU: Urging netizens to wear mask to protect people from the effect of COVID-19, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has come in support of 'Mask Up Challenge,' an initiative by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The 45-year-old star took to her Instagram, wherein she is seen suppor Read More...
KATHMNADU: Nepali superstar Rajesh Hamal has urged people to offer a warm welcome to Nepalis returning home from abroad. The actor sent the message to all people of Nepal to give support and motivation with a clean heart to those returning home via his social media. “Each day thousands of o Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, who cemented his credentials as a versatile actor in the just completed The King: Eternal Monarch, will enlist for his mandatory military duty on July 6. The actor's agency KeyEast announced Woo's enlistment on June 24 but that the location and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran comedian Madan Krishna Shrestha, who had surprised everyone by dancing to the number Badam Khako Suntala in May, has now come forth with a love song — and you can see/listen to him sing it with folk artiste and parliamentarian Komal Oli. The Arabau Manchhe Haruma sing Read More...
KATHMANDU: NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has declared that moon does belong to BTS member Jin, or sort of. NASA's declaration is in response to a fan's tweet to the space programme. On June 20, an ARMY member had expressed they'd like to give Jin the moon, saying, "I lov Read More...
KATHMANDU: Online trolls have been fined for insulting and defaming popular South Korean singer IU. Quoting her management company EDAM Entertainment on June 24, The Korea Times reports, "Some attackers, who heavily slandered IU and posted too many malicious comments about her, were indicted over Read More...