Woody Allen’s Rifkin’s Festival set to open San Sebastian Film Festival

KATHMANDU: The world premiere of Woody Allen’s latest movie Rifkin’s Festival will open the 68th edition of Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival.

According to ANI, in a statement posted on the festival’s official website, the organisers said the movie will be screened out of the competition on September 18.

Rifkin’s Festival features Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz in the story of married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Festival and get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city and the fantasy of movies. She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there.

This year’s San Sebastian Film Festival remains set for September 18-26.

The project is the fourth collaboration between Allen and Spanish major MediaPro. It will be distributed in Spain by TriPictures, and The Mediapro Studio Distribution is handling international rights.

Allen and the festival have a history, with the director having raised the curtain at the 2004 edition with Melinda and Melinda. That year the fest also awarded him the prestigious Donostia Award and dedicated a retrospective to his work.

Rifkin’s Festival was backed by Spanish media giant Mediapro as Allen has become increasingly shunned in the US after Farrow’s allegations against him, which he denies, writes The Guardian.

