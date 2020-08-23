Wrestler-actor John Cena gives a shout-out to K-pop’s BTS English single Dynamite

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Wrestler-actor John Cena has given a special shout-out to K-pop band BTS’s newly released song Dynamite — he shared a still from the official music video on his Instagram profile on August 22.

BTS dropped their first-ever completely English single Dynamite on August 21 — it came six months after the release of their fourth studio album Map of the Soul: 7. According to Variety Dynamite aims to bring a new surge of much-needed ‘energy’ to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of COVID-19.”

The TV performance of Dynamite will be premiered on August 30 at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards at 8:00 pm PT/ET.

According to Variety, the newly released music video is the new record-holder for the highest number of YouTube viewers for a video premiere.

John Cena’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEMLM5glbtZ/

