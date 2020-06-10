YG drop K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s pre-single release date

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment released a comeback teaser of the group’s pre-single on June 10.

Unveiling the teaser on Twitter, YG revealed the release date of BLACPINK’s pre-single which is slated for June 26 at 6:00 pm KST.

This marks start of the group’s three-step comeback.

BLACKPINK — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — are readying for a comeback and will be releasing a full album in September. This will be the group’s first full length album.

Solo releases by the members will follow. BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 and have hits like Whistle and Boombayah to their credit.

Their most recent release was their collaboration with Lady Gaga on Sour Candy for her album Chromatic.

Link to BLACKPINK’s pre-single release teaser: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBO9JvjDBia/?igshid=19fvnv79uzb6n

