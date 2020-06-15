Yogi, Nhyoo and Jems jam together virtually supporting youth voice against corruption; offer flowers to police personnel as gesture of friendship

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Singer Yogeshwar Amatya jams with his musician friends Nhyoo Bajracharya and Jems Pradhan in their latest lockdown jam video sending their support to the youth raising voice against corruption.

The team also offers flowers, a sign of friendship, virtually to the police personnel.

This offering of flowers comes a full circle with this video because Amatya had distributed flowers to security forces mobilised at the Maitighar Mandala during the protest in June last year to withdraw the controversial Guthi Bill.

“The youth have raised their voice against corruption — we are trying to add our voice to it through this song,” Amatya shares before the trio along with guitarist Gopal Rasaili and percussionist Sundar Maharjan perform Laija Chari.

Though the title of the song may be different, Amatya shares that the effort is to show they support and endorse their movement against corruption. He also adds that Prime Minster KP Oli has said “to raise voice against corruption”.

Before they start jamming together from their respective residences, Pradhan also addresses the police personnel. “Police sisters and brothers, Namaste! Respecting youth’s saying ‘police is my friend’, we are giving you flowers through this (video),” he says in the video.

Then they give a soothing rendition of Dinesh Adhikari-penned Laija Chari originally sung by Amatya and composed by Bajracharya.

This is the third video of their virtual jam sessions having already presented Kya Bore Bhayo (without Rasaili) and Malai Ekchin Deu in the last two months.

A couple of hundred youth staged a peaceful protest maintaining social distance at Baluwatar on June 9 carrying placards questioning on the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Since then the protest has gained momentum across the country, and these musicians jamming from their individual homes have joined the youth to support their movement.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/R0NC6kbpIJ8

