Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid become parents to a baby girl

KATHMANDU: English pop star Zayn Malik and American supermodel Gigi Hadid have welcomed their first child together. The couple shared the news of becoming parents to a baby girl via Twitter.
Malik, 27 posted a black-and-white picture of the baby girl’s tiny hand clutching his finger on his Twitter and wrote on his September 23 post: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”
Twenty-five-year old Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in April. The couple first started dating in November 2015.
They announced their split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance, again breaking up in January 2019. They got back together by the end of 2019.
Zayn Mailk’s post: https://bit.ly/3mJSM2V
