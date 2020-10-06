1,017 fresh infections registered in capital today

KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of infections is steady and rising inside the valley.
The valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on October 2, with 1,638 cases.
The number of active cases reported in the capital is over 12,000. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,155 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 1,715.
Kathmandu — the district with the highest active cases — along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections.
On the contrary, five districts — Solukhumbu, Mustang, Manang, Dolpa and Rukum East — have zero active infections.
Meanwhile, the Ministry reported nine additional fatalities today, with which the country’s death toll from Covid-19 has advanced to 563.
