12 Covid-19 fatalities added, death-toll advances to 739

KATHMANDU: Twelve more fatalities from coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. The nationwide Covid-19 death-toll has, as such, advanced to 739.

It indicates that nearly 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the viral illness.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide is close to 40 million while the global fatalites’ toll stands at 1.1 million.

On Saturday, Ministry of Health reported 12 additional fatalities from coronavirus infection after which the nationwide Covid-19 death-toll had reached 727.

