14 Covid-19 fatalities reported Sunday, death-toll moves to 221

KATHMANDU: Fourteen more fatalities from coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours.

Four females and ten males passed away from the disease as per the Health Ministry’s latest report.

This is the highest number of fatalities reported on a single-day in the country.

With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 221.

Meanwhile, 1221 cases were reported today taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 38, 561.

