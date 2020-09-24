THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 69,301 as 1,497 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 457 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 50,411 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Among the new cases, 755 were reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

As of today, there are 18,437 active cases of infection in the country while 6,565 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, seventeen fatalities were registered today, highest single-day toll yet, with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 453.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 67,804 with 1,172 new cases.

