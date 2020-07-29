15 new coronavirus cases detected in Kathmandu valley

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Fifteen new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley, confirmed the Ministry of Heath and Population, on Wednesday.

Of the newly infected, 14 persons hail from Kathmandu district while one case of contraction is from Bhaktapur.

The infections were detected through tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Bir Hospital, and Star Hospital.

On Tuesday, 53 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported within the valley.

Increasing number of cases of the respiratory infection are being reported inside Kathmandu valley following government’s decision to lift the lockdown albeit with certain conditions.

