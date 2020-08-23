166 coronavirus infections reported in Kathmandu valley in last 24 hours

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Sunday reported 166 additional cases of coronavirus infection in its three districts.
Of the total cases, 126 hail from Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 28 cases surfaced in Bhaktapur in the last 24 hours while Lalitpur reported 12 infections in the same duration.
On Sunday, a record high 216 infections were logged in the valley of which 160 were identified in Kathmandu- the district with highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
Kathmandu along with five other district hosts 500+ cases. Currently, it has over 2000 active cases.
The Health Ministry confirmed the detection of 818 cases today taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 31,935. Three deaths were reported today.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 592,418 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. Two persons died from the highly contagious disease in Sunsari district including a six-year-old gir Read More...
RUPANDEHI: A pregnant woman who was found infected with coronavirus in Butwal and referred to Nepalgunj Medical College in Kohalpur underwent a surgery to give birth to a baby today. The 28-year-old woman from Butwal Sub-metropolis-11 was earlier denied admission by Lumbini Provincial Hospital af Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has recorded 216 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Population. This is the highest single-day cases reported so far from the three districts within the valley. Of the 216 cases, 160 surfaced in Kathmandu district a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The six-member taskforce -- formed to resolve the ongoing intra-party strife within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) -- has submitted its final report to party co-chairs, on Saturday. It has been learnt that the taskforce formed under the leadership of NCP General Secretary, Bish Read More...
Health ministry’s referral needed to admit patients Cases can be referred only after govt nod Kathmandu, August 22 Ministry of Health and Population today wrote a letter to all Kathmandu valley hospitals to admit only those COVID-19 patients who have been referred by the ministry. Read More...
Kathmandu, August 22 At a time when room charges made public for users of private quarantine facilities have raised quite a few eyebrows, Hotel Association Nepal has clarified that hotels are not seeking to make profit by agreeing to be used as quarantine facilities and they are providing this se Read More...