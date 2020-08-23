166 coronavirus infections reported in Kathmandu valley in last 24 hours

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Sunday reported 166 additional cases of coronavirus infection in its three districts.

Of the total cases, 126 hail from Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 28 cases surfaced in Bhaktapur in the last 24 hours while Lalitpur reported 12 infections in the same duration.

On Sunday, a record high 216 infections were logged in the valley of which 160 were identified in Kathmandu- the district with highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Kathmandu along with five other district hosts 500+ cases. Currently, it has over 2000 active cases.

The Health Ministry confirmed the detection of 818 cases today taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 31,935. Three deaths were reported today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook