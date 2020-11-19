17 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,276

KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,276.
2,103 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 215,020.
Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 56 million.
On Wednesday, twelve individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,442 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 212,917. Of the total new cases, 534 are females and 908 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,038 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley
JALESHWAR: A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider sustained injuries when a tanker knocked them on the road along the East-West Highway in Bardibas of Mahottari district today morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashlal Pariyar (26) of Tinpatan Rural Municipality-1 in Sindhuli district
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,038 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total infections, 403 are females and 635 are males. In the last 24 hours, 822 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur r
LONDON: More than 55.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,332,354 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government's response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,038 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,623,754 t
CAPE TOWN: Moeen Ali still wants to play test cricket for England after conceding he had lost the hunger for the five-day game, but is desperate to feature in The Ashes against Australia next year. The spinning all-rounder lost his place in the test side after recording match figures of 3/172 a
BERLIN: Germany, planning to have an overhauled and tournament-ready team at next year's European soccer championships, are running out of time, with coach Joachim Loew's changes so far failing to deliver. A 6-0 demolition by Spain on Tuesday was their heaviest defeat in almost 90 years and only