1,702 fresh coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,702 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday.
Among the newly infected, 1,431 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 123 and 148 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.
Kathmandu still leads as the district with highest number of active cases.
Fifteen districts including the three valley districts, Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Kavrepalanchok, Makawanpur, Chitwan, Kaski, Dang, Banke, Rupandehi, Kailali, and Surkhet have over 500 active cases of infection.
According to today’s data, Mustang is the lone district in the country with zero active cases.
Eight coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 765.
Nepal registered 3,093 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 139,129 on Tuesday.
