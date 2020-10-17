1,746 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Kathmandu valley today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,746 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Saturday.

Of the additional cases within the valley, 1,451 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 152 and 143 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

Kathmandu still leads as the district with highest active cases.

Along with the three valley districts, Morang, Sunsari, Makawanpur, Surkhet, Chitwan, Kaski, Dang, Banke, and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases of infection.

Twelve coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 727.

