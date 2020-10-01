Nepal’s coronavirus tally nears 80k mark as 1911 infections surface Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally stands at 79,728 as 1,911 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 961 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 57,389 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 21,830 active cases of infection in the country while 5,077 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, eleven new fatalities were registered today, with which the Covid-19 death tally has crossed the 500 mark and moved to 509.

On Tuesday, Nepal registered 1,559 new cases with tally moving to 77,817.

