2,111 new cases recorded on Friday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 206,353

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 2,111 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 206,353.

Of the total New cases, 854 are females and 1,257 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,207 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 919 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 180 and 108 cases respectively.

Likewise, 3,537 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 168,129 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 37,022.

Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,202.

According to the health ministry, a total of 1,593,850 PCR tests have been carried out till date.

Currently, there are 986 individuals in various quarantine facilities and 37,022 others in isolation facilities across Nepal.

On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 204,242 with 1,913 newly confirmed cases.

More than 52.76 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,293,610​ have died.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook