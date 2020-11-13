2,111 new cases recorded on Friday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 206,353

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 2,111 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 206,353.
Of the total New cases, 854 are females and 1,257 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 1,207 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 919 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 180 and 108 cases respectively.
Likewise, 3,537 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. As of today, 168,129 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 37,022.
Meanwhile, 13 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death toll to 1,202.
According to the health ministry, a total of 1,593,850 PCR tests have been carried out till date.
Currently, there are 986 individuals in various quarantine facilities and 37,022 others in isolation facilities across Nepal.
On Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 204,242 with 1,913 newly confirmed cases.
More than 52.76 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,293,610 have died.
KATHMANDU: The photos show Manju Shakya (75) making Jajanka, a religious thread used for offering prayers, especially used in Newari culture during Tihar festival in Tahachal, Kathmandu, on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Photos by Naresh Shrestha for THT Read More...
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss a "significant part" of the rest of the season after having surgery on his left knee, the Premier League champions said on Thursday. Gomez sustained the injury during a training session with England on Wednesday and was withdrawn from the squad before Thurs Read More...
NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - India should embrace split-captaincy and put Rohit Sharma in charge of their T20 squad, several former cricketers said after the opener led Mumbai Indians to a fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday. Virat Kohli leads India across formats, while Rohit us Read More...
LONDON: More than 52.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,284,143 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
MELBOURNE: The question of whether Steve Smith will regain the captaincy of the test team continues to gnaw at Australian cricket nearly three years after the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Australia's selectors, however, are refusing to bite. Smith was suspended from cricket for 12 m Read More...
NEW DELHI: After his 92-year-old grandmother started coughing and her blood oxygen levels plummeted, Varunn Kaushik took her to two top private hospitals in New Delhi on Monday. Neither took her in, even after one of them found her positive for COVID-19. Kaushik said several other hospitals told Read More...
LEIPZIG: A newlook Germany side earned a 1-0 victory over the Czech Republic in a friendly on Wednesday but wasted a bagful of chances and failed to impress as they prepare to face Ukraine and Spain in the Nations League. Germany coach Joachim Loew, who rested key players ahead of the Nati Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 12 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who co-chair’s the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), has called the party’s Secretariat meeting for tomorrow a day after the Supreme Court cleared decks for Bamdev Gautam to become a minister. Till yesterday, Oli had been arguing against Read More...