2283 infections emerge in Kathmandu Valley on Monday

KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 2,283 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,888 new infections on Saturday while 118 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 277 in Lalitpur.
The number of active cases reported in the capital is 15,951. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,347 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 2,441+.
Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Makwanpur, Banke, Sunsari, Surkhet and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections.
The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.
On the contrary, Manang is the only district with zero active infections at present.
Nine fatalites were reported from various parts of the country today following which the death-toll has advanced to 645.
